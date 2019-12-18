82.5 partners Haldiram's

82.5 Communications has won the advertising mandate for Haldiram's (North). Haldiram's is one of the biggest names in the sweets, snacks, ready to eat, fresh and frozen food, and restaurant segments. They are also major exporters and cater to the Indian diaspora based in the US, UK, Europe, Middle East and Australia.
Speaking on the win, Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications says, "It is a privilege to partner Haldiram's in their communication endeavours. Haldiram's set the benchmarks for the heights that Indian entrepreneurship can reach, an achievement that resonates with the spirit of 82.5."
Pankaj Agarwal, managing director, Haldiram's remarked, "We were impressed by some of the work done by 82.5 Communications for their other clients and we hope that they create some superlative work for our brand as well."
Haldiram's began as a tiny shop in Bikaner; by 1982, they had set up shop in Delhi and the capital had begun to stop by and take note of the savouries and sweets. It was word of mouth that grew the business manifold over the next decade until Haldiram's came to stand for a food company that was synonymous with taste, hygiene and innovation. What began as a small-town enterprise in India is a global phenomenon today.
"It is some of these values that the brand stands for that we wish to magnify and make even more relevant for a newer audience set", adds Mohit Ahuja, Senior Vice President, 82.5 Communications. Haldiram's has recently begun to change their restaurant design and layout in keeping with current audience preferences.