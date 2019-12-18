82.5 partners Haldiram's

Haldiram's began as a tiny shop in Bikaner; by 1982, they had set up shop in Delhi and the capital had begun to stop by and take note of the savouries and sweets. It was word of mouth that grew the business manifold over the next decade until Haldiram's came to stand for a food company that was synonymous with taste, hygiene and innovation. What began as a small-town enterprise in India is a global phenomenon today.