82°E launches 82°E Man with a new campaign

Speaking about the campaign, Keerthana Ramakrishnan, chief marketing officer, 82°E said, “Our expansion into 82°E Man – new products for a new audience - is another pivotal moment in our business. This means two things for us: first, it's an opportunity for us to evolve and add new dimensions to our own understanding of self-care, given the nuances within men’s personal care. Second, it's an opportunity to bring new self-care experiences to men's routines, drawing from the best of what we've offered so far as well as what we know about this demographic. Here’s hoping that we connect with our newer audiences as effectively as we have done previously, and that we can layer and nuance self-care for everyone over time.”