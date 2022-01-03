911? Whats your emergency? Your Apple Watch can help

The latest ad demonstrates the ways that the Apple Watch can call for help in cases of emergencies.
Apple Watch's latest ad features users in a state of emergency. The ad has users who use the watch to place a call to 911 emergency dispatchers. The watch keeps track of the user's health status and vitals in order to create a profile of the person's health.
The ad features panicked 911 calls in which users talk about not being able to get out of their cars, and other emergency situations. The ad is meant to highlight the features of the Apple Watch - which notifies users in case of emergencies and also helps them with reaching their emergency contacts.
Need a full service agency for your project? Choose among 70 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here.