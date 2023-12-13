99acres unveils #KabTakPuchoge campaign to redefine the home search process

The jingle-based ad film positions 99acres as the one-stop solution for all home buying needs.
99acres has launched its new #KabTakPuchoge campaign, led by jingle-based film that seek to challenge the traditional way of house hunting. Highlighting the myriad questions that arise during the home search journey with buyers struggling to get the right information, 99acres promises to put an end to the relentless search with a one-stop solution.
The ad film further goes on to showcase how this is made possible, with its user-friendly platform that combines maximum options, the latest amenities and precise price insights.
The campaign has been conceptualised by Rediffusion Brand Solutions. As a part of 360 campaign, the ad films have been rolled out on TV, CTV, OTT and YouTube. The films have also been launched in vernacular with a strong push on regional media and a social leg across the brand’s handles.
Speaking about the campaign, Sumeet Singh, chief marketing officer, Info Edge, said, “At 99acres, we are redefining the entire home search experience by empowering users with information. A lot of hyperlocal insights on the product enable us to offer a rich perspective to users for finding the right property. The campaign #KabTakPuchoge contrasts the daunting traditional search process with the effortless and informed choice one can make on 99acres."
Pramod Sharma, national creative director, Rediffusion Brand Solutions, said, “Through these new films, we wanted to reinforce the fact that when it comes to buying a home, look no further than 99acres. The journey of buying a home always starts from asking people around you. This is the insight we latched on to for these films. We also created a jingle to give the campaign a musical identity that is memorable.”