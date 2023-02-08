99acres.com launches #HarKoiExpert campaign helping consumers make the right property decision

Through this campaign, the brand wishes to promote ‘Insights’ and make every consumer an expert in their home search journey.
Property portal 99acres.com has rolled out its new advertising campaign featuring a series of brand films under the hashtag #HarKoiExpert. The ad films revolving around the brands proposition of helping consumers make the right property decision, intends to promote its ‘Insights’ offering. Insights helps property seekers and owners understand localities, check property rates, reviews, transaction prices & more.
As a part of 360 campaign, the ad films have been rolled out on TV, CTV, OTT and YouTube across GEC, News, Sports. The campaign has also been launched in vernacular with a strong push on regional media and content marketing leg across brand’s social handles.
‘Insights’ is an innovative feature offering details about a society or a locality covering: Ratings and Reviews provides authentic, unbiased reviews by society residents highlighting the pros and cons of a property. Things you would never know unless you lived in the society. Price Trends helps consumers understand the appreciation or depreciation of properties by providing insights using historical parameters and data science. Locality Insights provides a holistic overview of a locality – connectivity, infrastructure, point to consider and much more to help you demystify any locality. Property Transaction Prices are actual prices as per the registry records to help the consumers understand the correct price of a property.
Rediffusion conceptualized the campaign, and the series of light-hearted and humorous films want to depict how a common man can become a property expert with the right ‘Insights’ from 99acres.com.
The objective is to drive awareness around ‘Insights’ and how it addresses the major pain point of the consumers, lack of relevant and credible information.
The first film 'Same to Same' shows a situation where a couple’s mood changes while comparing the recently purchased property by neighbours, who have got a better deal while all the amenities are at par. This is when they come to know about Price Trends and Property Transaction Prices by 99acres.com.
The Cockpit is the second film depicting a humorous conversation between two pilots. One of them informs about buying a property and the senior pilot takes him for ride with inside details about the society thanks to society Ratings and Reviews.
The brand will be rolling out a series of films around ‘Insights’ throughout the year. Speaking on the same, Sumeet Singh, chief marketing officer, Info Edge, said, “At 99acres.com, our constant endeavor has been to help consumers make the right property decision. Through the campaign #HarKoiExpert, we want to establish 99acres.com as the go-to destination for property search and research be it transaction prices, resident reviews, locality insights etc. We wish to help consumers make an informed decision and become property experts with all the essential information in one place.”
Pramod Sharma – national creative director, Rediffusion Brand Solutions said: " The real estate category is very cluttered and 99acres.com has some really unique offering that empowers buyers and sellers both. Right from Ratings and Reviews, Price trends, Locality insights to Property Transaction Prices. The client brief was very clear to begin with. We wanted to keep the communication simple yet creative. In today's world, the attention spans are short so messaging has to be crisp and bang on. Our campaign #HarKoiExpert does that effectively.”