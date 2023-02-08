99acres.com launches #HarKoiExpert campaign helping consumers make the right property decision

‘Insights’ is an innovative feature offering details about a society or a locality covering: Ratings and Reviews provides authentic, unbiased reviews by society residents highlighting the pros and cons of a property. Things you would never know unless you lived in the society. Price Trends helps consumers understand the appreciation or depreciation of properties by providing insights using historical parameters and data science. Locality Insights provides a holistic overview of a locality – connectivity, infrastructure, point to consider and much more to help you demystify any locality. Property Transaction Prices are actual prices as per the registry records to help the consumers understand the correct price of a property.