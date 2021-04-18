A 6,000-km road trip to the Himalayas and back, courtesy MG Motor

A newly-married couple hit the road with their MG when the COVID pandemic cancelled their flights.
Travel remains one of the worst-hit aspects of life, courtesy Coronavirus. To halt its spread, countries went under lockdowns, then opened after positive cases seemed to stabilise.
But soon, several states locked themselves again in some form or the other because COVID returned like a cureless curse.
Airlines and automobile industries, along with hospitality, stared, and are still staring, at a bleak future. Even if places have opened, people remain apprehensive to step outside from the safety and comfort of their homes.
But, some did. MG (Morris Garages) Motor, one of India's leading four-wheeler brands, has highlighted one such newly-married couple in the latest instalment of its #StoriesOfMG series.
It is "a series of stories to explore how MG made a difference in the lives of some of its owners."
Tipping just over 120 seconds, the spot tells us the tale of a newly-married couple, whose trip to the Maldives hit a roadblock when the pandemic forced the airlines to cancel their flight. And, even when domestic flights resumed, their happiness was short-lived because their Andaman trip (plan b) suffered the same fate.
Instead of mopping their dashed travel dreams and the floor, the couple decided to hit the road and travel to Auli, a Himalayan ski resort in Uttarakhand.
The video takes us on the same journey they did; through splendid Udaipur, narrow bridges, rocky terrains, and a tyre burst.
"We owe this adventure to cancelled plans," said the woman, a fitting line.