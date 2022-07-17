What's stalling the growth of new-age period products?

A decade or so ago, a woman may have been in a situation where she started her period and was caught unprepared without access to a sanitary napkin or tampon - maybe at school or work. But nowadays, the situation is becoming more and more unlikely. The feminine hygiene sector in India - especially menstrual products, is evolving as quickly as the users of the products themselves. The most recent development in this category is the introduction of a WhatsApp based period tracker by Sirona.