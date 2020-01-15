A dry day in the life of James Bond

The newest campaign is Heineken's eighth association with a Bond film - the latest one, 'No Time to Die' is set to release in April 2020. It's interesting to note that Heineken has sponsored the Bond movie franchise since 1997, when the Pierce Brosnan starrer 'Tomorrow Never Dies' was released. The ads in the campaign are titled 'Daniel Craig vs James Bond' and are a playful take on the actor's identity versus his demeanour in real life.