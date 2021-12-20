A Lay’s flavoured Vodka? Now, that’s a Christmas miracle

The drink is currently sold out and was unavailable in India.
Vodka and potatoes are Russia’s true ‘soft power’ and not its military might or computer prowess or harrowing winters that halted the German advance in World War II.
Simply put, soft power, a term coined by an American political scientist Joseph Nye, is the ability to attract one towards itself.
A LinkedIn post from Chris Bellinger, PepsiCo’s vice president on creative and digital, has confirmed the merger of two soft powers, the US and Russia, in the form of Lay’s Vodka.
His post read:
“Sometimes dreams do come true! Lay's Vodka is finally here.
Actual. Lay's. Vodka!”
“This was an idea born many many years ago and finally is seeing the light of day! #Lay’s Vodka is made of our very own Lay's potatoes and, thanks to our partners at Eastside Distilling, Inc., I can tell you that it tastes amazing.”
Eastside Distilling says the drink is sold out. “Sorry, we’re sold out of Lay’s Vodka, but we’ve got good news! You can still enjoy the Lay’s chips you know and love by visiting snacks.com and explore more Eastside spirits at EastsideDistilling.com,” reads the message on its website.