A message from an Uber customer to the next rider

Here's a mailer from Uber, urging its customers to make rides safer for each other. It also highlights the brand's new door-to-door safety standards.
With ‘Unlock 1.0’ in place in most parts of the country, cab-hailing services are back on the roads. Considering the fear and worry among customers, most brands in the category are communicating various safety measures they're taking, and also reassuring them (the customers) of safe rides. While Ola, in its recent campaign, highlighted the measures taken by the brand, Uber has sought the help of its customers to ensure safe rides.
In a film ‘Safer For Each Other’, Uber says that safety can spread, or be ensured, if each customer sanitises his/her hands, wears a mask, and doesn’t travel when sick, thereby making the entire platform safer for the next rider. The film features several customers urging future riders to ensure personal safety and hygiene by following all the necessary steps to keep themselves, the driver, as well as the next rider safe.
The brand is sending out ‘Let’s make ever ride #SaferForEachOther’ mailers to its customers, with a link to the brand’s film. The mail also highlights how the brand is building on its commitment to safety with new door-to-door safety standards.
By sharing the responsibility of safety, and taking all appropriate measures, riders can start a chain reaction, whereby each makes the platform safer for the next one boarding the car. The campaign highlights ‘self-care spreads safety’. Through this campaign, Uber will reach out to its riders through a 360-degree amplification plan to ensure greater awareness about rider safety.
Over the past few months, Uber has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures, such as the 'Go Online Checklist' and a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education around COVID-related safety protocols, and an updated cancellation policy, where both riders and drivers can cancel trips if they don’t feel safe. Uber is also distributing over three million masks, and 200,000 bottles of disinfectants and sanitisers to its drivers, free of cost.