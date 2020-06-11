A message from an Uber customer to the next rider

Here's a mailer from Uber, urging its customers to make rides safer for each other. It also highlights the brand's new door-to-door safety standards.

With ‘Unlock 1.0’ in place in most parts of the country, cab-hailing services are back on the roads. Considering the fear and worry among customers, most brands in the category are communicating various safety measures they're taking, and also reassuring them (the customers) of safe rides. While Ola, in its recent campaign, highlighted the measures taken by the brand, Uber has sought the help of its customers to ensure safe rides.