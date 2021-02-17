An unofficial Kit Kat poster urging folks to take a break from Zoom Calls has gone viral

Made by creative strategist Sam Henning, the poster is a smart play on Kit Kat's iconic tagline "Have a break. Have a Kit Kat."
“Have a break. Have a Kit Kat.” The iconic tagline of Nestlé’s finger-chocolate has never been more important than today when we’re swarmed with Zoom calls and ‘Work From Home (WFH)’ has made us work more than we did out of our offices.
It’s this very thought which led British creative strategist Sam Henning to submit a Kit Kat poster to Manchester-based ‘One Minute Briefs’, a project that asks creatives “to respond with instinctive ideas to daily advertising briefs and reward the best entries.”
Henning’s poster showed a calendar packed with Zoom calls but to be interrupted in between with two Kit Kat fingers. The message was horribly simple – Take a break.
The creative strategist told Adweek he believed the ad resonated because of its relevance with an audience juggling the demands of working remotely.
“It’s not always the case, but more often than not a simple idea is what really resonates, as long as it taps into something that’s true for people,” Hennig added. “It needs to hang on some sort of insight or truth, and I think the reason this one resonated so well is that so many of us have been in this situation for a long time now where our calendars genuinely look like that.”
Henning’s post about the concept has gone viral and clocked over 8,500 likes and 250 comments on LinkedIn. Even Kit Kat shared it on its social media pages.
And he also gave credit to freelance creative Nicholas Tasker who's with M&C Saatchi & Saatchi at present because Tasker gave him "a few pointers on how to tighten the idea up."