A sewing machine as a wedding gift in 2020?

Tamanna Virmani, co-founder and executive creative director, Blue Oktopus Communications, begins her critique of the commercial by pointing out that some ads take us back in time and make us feel nostalgic and leave us with a good feeling, but this ad is not one of them. “The Usha Sewing Machine film with its treatment and message takes us back to a time where most modern women wouldn't want to go. The message is regressive. In this day and age when films look modern especially in their treatment, look, tone and manner, this ad (from a plot and story point of view) looks as if it was shot in the 70's,” she says.