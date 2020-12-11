^ a t o m network brings world's best cocoa powder, deZaan, to India.

The 109 years old legendary European brand, deZaan has partnered with ^ a t o m network to manage the entire creative, strategy, digital, social, media planning and buying.
Founded in 1911 on the banks of Zaan river, deZaan has been the go-to solution for manufacturers and consumers around the world. Part of the enormous Olam group, deZaan takes pride in creating the world's most consistent cocoa products, using proprietary processing techniques and is renowned for its unsurpassed flavours and colour diversity.
India is one of the fastest-growing cocoa markets, and in the last two years, India's love for Chocolate/bakery has grown multifold. Apart from celebrated chefs, the situation of stay at home has also fuelled tremendous growth in home bakers. Artistry, taste and a fine appreciation of quality have become vital for food connoisseurs, and cocoa is the most crucial ingredient to deliver those.
On the plans for India, Manvendra Singh, Sr. Manager Cocoa business at Olam India commented " Olam takes lot of pride in having “deZaan” in its cocoa portfolio and delivering the finest cocoa solutions to the world. With deZaan we bring precision and passion to every part of the cocoa process - we select only the finest cocoa beans, harness proprietary processing techniques and utilise our long-held knowledge to offer a complete set of cocoa ingredients to our customers. We have been helping our customer delivering unparallel taste in entire spectrum of application possibilities, from dairy, biscuits and bakery, to beverages, ice creams and frozen desserts, cereals and chocolate confectionery.
We have been in market serving our industrial customers from some time & now we want to make deZaan available to HoReca segments and to the people who are passionate about baking, be at any commercial bakery or at home and on this journey of delivering best cocoa solution to bakers and chefs, we partnered with ^ a t o m network who really impressed us with their understanding of segment, strategic solutions and creativity they came up with.
Commenting on the partnership, Yash Kulshresth & Ananda Sen, national creative head, ^ a t o m network says"There can't be a better time to launch a food product in India. Indians are experimenting and trying new things, and it is not limited to just metros. Every home has atleast a person who is exploring their baking skills and putting up pictures on Instagram. We're excited to bring a legendary product to India. The responsibility is huge, but we're confident of creating dedicated space for deZaan in bakeries and kitchens of India with our strategy and ideas."