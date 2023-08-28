^ a t o m network launches ^ a t o m Consult

“Advertising agencies have the reputation of bundling services or offer backtracked strategy in the pursuit of great creative work. There is nothing wrong in that, as only great ideas create great brands. But whether it is a D2C business or a business wanting to scale to new geographies or customer segments need a host of insightful, repeatable, trainable, coachable interventions that are sustainable, rational and logical. And classical agency models don’t try to look at business growth from a holistic point of view. As a result, there has been a disconnect between the priorities of an advertising agency and the real marketing ask that any business has. Aniruddha and I have worked together in the past, and his expertise in hard core functions of Brand Marketing, CX & MarTech have provided genuine business solutions beyond just the usual hustle of creative deliveries” : Abhik Santara