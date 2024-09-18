A47xTinkle Comics collaboration gives modern twist to Suppandi, Shambu, and Tantri

Adds Preeti Vyas, president and CEO, Amar Chitra Katha, “We are thrilled to bring to consumers the magic of Tinkle through this collaboration with A47. Tinkle characters have always been more than just comic figures—they are friends, mentors, and sources of endless laughter for readers across generations. Over the past few years, Tinkle has expanded its offering to its fans beyond just books, through various transmedia offerings including animation, gaming and apparel. We are very impressed with the work A47 has been doing in connecting India's young consumers with products that symbolize post-independence pop-culture and India-pride and are thrilled that they have chosen to introduce Tinkle's iconic characters through an exclusive apparel range. As part of the launch, Tinkle and A47 will also roll out special giveaways, influencer collaborations, and contests, encouraging fans to share their Tinkle-inspired looks.”