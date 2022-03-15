AAAI has announced a contest for agencies to redesign its logo

AAAI has emphasised that the acronym AAAI (3 As of I) has a rich legacy and a fabulous brand recall which it does not want to tamper with. The winner of the contest will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with an all-expenses-paid trip for a team of two to attend Goafest 2022, which is scheduled for 5th to 7th May in Goa.