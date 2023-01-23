AAAI honours Colvyn Harris with Lifetime Achievement Award 2022

Colvyn was felicitated for the leadership and contribution to the advertising industry.
The Advertising Agencies Association of India presented Colvyn Harris with the Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 for his contribution to the advertising industry in Mumbai on Friday, 20th January.
It is the highest honor that is given to an individual in the space of the advertising industry.
Colvyn Harris is an advertising veteran who has over 40 years of experience. He began his career at Hindustan Thompson Associates, he was then CEO of Contract, and then CEO JWT South Asia.
He turned JWT into a globally recognized powerhouse of strategy and creativity. He retired from JWT as Executive Director Global Growth & Client Development. He was also the Managing Director (Marketing) at L. Catterton Singapore, a Global Private Equity Company that is a subsidiary of LVMH.
The event was graced by industry stalwarts like Prasanth Kumar, President AAAI and CEO - GroupM South Asia, Sam Balsara, chairman, Madison Communications, Anupriya Acharya, former president AAAI and CEO Publicis Groupe South Asia, Vishandas Hardasani, Treasurer AAAI and CFO - GroupM South Asia, Rana Barua, vice president AAAI, CEO Havas Group India, Vikram Sakhuja - Group CEO Madison Media & OOH, former ECD JWT - Tista Sen and Entrepreneur and ex JWT hand Shavon Baruah among others.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia, President – AAAI said, "Colvyn has been a pioneer in the advertising industry and it’s a pleasure for us to present AAAI’s prestigious lifetime achievement award. He is truly a visionary in every sense and is a great source of inspiration for all the budding advertisers across the country. His willingness to contribute to the industry is well worth appreciating.”
Colvyn Harris, on receiving this award, said, “I'm really happy to receive this prestigious award from AAAI. It is a real honor to get recognized by my peers in this wonderful industry that I have been privileged to be part of for nearly four decades. I look forward to continue giving back to the industry through various industry forums for the benefit of younger and upcoming professionals."