Aagey Se Right conceptualises IPL campaign for Gamezy with cricketer KL Rahul as its brand ambassador

Gamezy's campaign #NayeZamaneKaFantasyCricket allows you to create your Fantasy team even in the second innings or once the match starts unlike #PuraneZamaneKeFantasyApp.
Aagey Se Right, video content agency conceptualises "Naya Zamana V/S Purana Zamana" campaign for Gamezy starring Brand Ambassador KL Rahul.
While fantasy cricket as a category has been around for quite some time now, yet it has failed to evolve & cater to new age aspirations. This new IPL campaign, “Naya Zamana V/S Purana Zamana”, tries to communicate this very essence.
Abhay Mehta, founder and creative director, Aagey se Right says “Gamezy positions itself uniquely in an otherwise cluttered industry by keeping its ears to the ground and closely listening to the needs of its end users. It helps them stay updated which is what is expected of any new age app. The Naya Zamana is a representation of this newness and innovation that Gamezy stands for. In stark contrast to this, Purana Zamana represents the old and boring. The analogy is apt since it reflects the state of fantasy cricket in general vis-à-vis the freshness that Gamezy brings to the table.”
With KL Rahul as its brand ambassador Gamezy has managed to raise a lot of eyebrows in the industry. Harish Rawat, SVP Marketing, Gamezy, says “KL Rahul is a modern day cricketer who is quick to adapt and is known to don many hats. This virtue coupled with his popularity amongst fans makes him the obvious choice for a new age brand like Gamezy. With this campaign, we get to see not one but two KLs, one who is rigid & stuck in purana zamana and the other carefree and happy in naya zamana. We get to see him in an avatar like never before.”
KL Rahul, Brand Ambassador, Gamezy exclaims, "With its innovative features, Gamezy helps you stay one step ahead in your fantasy gaming experience. I love to challenge myself whether it is on the field or off field. This time I challenged myself in a domain which was completely new for me i.e acting. It was a fun experience on the set as I got to explore a new skill I never knew I had"
The new series of Gamezy commercials will run across live broadcasts of cricket matches on Star Sports Television. Apart from live cricket, the brand also plans to showcase these commercials on various digital platforms to amplify the reach amongst the vast cricket fan base.