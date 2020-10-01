Aagey Se Right conceptualises IPL campaign for Gamezy with cricketer KL Rahul as its brand ambassador

With KL Rahul as its brand ambassador Gamezy has managed to raise a lot of eyebrows in the industry. Harish Rawat, SVP Marketing, Gamezy, says “KL Rahul is a modern day cricketer who is quick to adapt and is known to don many hats. This virtue coupled with his popularity amongst fans makes him the obvious choice for a new age brand like Gamezy. With this campaign, we get to see not one but two KLs, one who is rigid & stuck in purana zamana and the other carefree and happy in naya zamana. We get to see him in an avatar like never before.”