Aakash Educational Services onboards Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador

Commenting on this partnership, Deepak Mehrotra, managing director and CEO of Aakash Educational Services (AESL) said, "We are thrilled to welcome Rishabh Pant to the Aakash family. His journey of hard work, dedication, and continuous learning aligns perfectly with our values at AESL. We believe that his association with us will inspire countless students to strive for excellence and never give up on their dreams. Just as Rishabh Pant has shown that determination and perseverance leads to success in cricket, we at AESL are committed to instilling these values in our students to help them achieve their academic aspirations."