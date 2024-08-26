Aakash Institute launches new campaign with Sideways to open registrations for ANTHE

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Scholarship provides financial aid while campaigns highlight and celebrate the innate talent students contribute.
Aakash Educational Services (AESL), a coaching institute, has partnered with Sideways Consulting to launch its flagship scholarship exam, ANTHE (Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam).
Targeting students from grades VII to XII, as well as XII-passed students, ANTHE stands as one of India’s largest scholarship tests. It offers more than just financial assistance—it provides academic recognition, exposure to competitive environments, and a platform for students to connect with like-minded peers.
The launch of ANTHE aligns with the 16th season of the iconic quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), further amplifying its reach and impact. While the scholarship offers substantial financial aid, these campaigns focus on a broader narrative—recognising and celebrating the innate talent that students bring to the table.
Deepak Mehrotra, MD and CEO of Aakash Educational Services (AESL), stated, “ANTHE is more than just a scholarship exam; it’s an opportunity for students to gain a deeper understanding of their strengths and potential. Through our collaboration with Sideways Consulting, we’ve created campaigns that reflects true essence of ANTHE and its impact on students academic journey.”
Abhijit Avasthi, founder of Sideways Consulting, added, "The creative challenge was to shift the focus from the exam to the students who take it. We wanted to show that ANTHE is a platform where their talent can be recognised"