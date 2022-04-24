Aamir Khan and Dulquer Salmaan play cat and mouse with traffic cops in new PhonePe ads

All because the two actors did not possess two-wheeler insurance when spotted by the cops.
There is nothing more comical than seeing a two-wheeler rider trying to hide from a traffic cop. Why? Because the cops with their hawk-like vision spot the riders without even looking at them. Actors Aamir Khan and Dulquer Salmaan suffer the same fate in new ads from PhonePe.
The actors did not possess two-wheeler insurance which the government has termed mandatory for any vehicle owner. Made by Leo Burnett, these two ads are the latest in a long line of short clips the digital payments platform has doled out to promote its insurance offerings.
This series of short clips started in 2021 with Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan telling us how effortless it is to buy insurance on the PhonePe app. The present crop of ads is being played out during the ongoing TATA IPL 2022.