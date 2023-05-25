Aamir Khan emerged as top celebrity endorser till 55 matches of TATA IPL 2023: TAM Sports

3 out of the top 5 categories endorsed by celebrities belonged to the F&B sector during IPL 16.
According to the latest report by TAM Sports, in the 16th edition of IPL, the ad volume share of celebrity-endorsed ads witnessed a growth of 6% as compared to IPL 2022 across 55 matches.
Aamir Khan emerged as the top celebrity endorser this year accounting for a 10% share. Akshay Kumar bagged the second position with a 7% share. The list was followed by Shahrukh Khan (7%), and Ajay Devgan (6%).
Out of the sports celebrities, Virat Kohli tops the list with a share of 13%, followed by Rohit Sharma with 11%.
The report also stated that actors held the highest share of brand endorsements, accounting for 51% of ad volumes followed by sports persons at 40%.
Moreover, the share of film actors and sports persons endorsed ads per channel grew by 16% and 17% respectively in IPL-16 compared to the previous edition.
The ratio of celebrity-endorsed ads to non-celebrity-endorsed ads in IPL-16 recorded a majority of propositions by celebrities as compared to non-celebrities. The ratio in this edition across 55 matches is 72:28; in the last edition, it was 54:46.
When compared to IPL 15, the number of overall and sports celebrities decreased by 30% and 27% respectively during IPL 16.
The number of overall sports celebrities has decreased in IPL-16 as compared to IPL-15. IPL-15 accounted for more than 70 overall celebrities and more than 30 sports celebrities. The numbers have reduced to more than 50 overall celebrities, recording a 30% decline, and more than 20 sports celebrities, recording a 27% decline.
3 out of the top 5 categories endorsed by celebrities belonged to the F&B sector during IPL-16. The top 5 advertisers include Sporta Technologies, Vishnu Packaging, K P Pan Foods, Cadburys India, and Playgames 24*7.