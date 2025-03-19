Aamir Khan plays rapid fire with Ranbir ‘Singh’ for Dream11

Dream11’s follow-up campaign to the multi-starrer campaign now has Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor playing a rapid fire game.

Advertisment

In the new ad, Khan is repeatedly asking Kapoor questions about people with the name ‘Singh’. For example, India ke famous wrestler ka naam Kapoor responds, Dara Singh. Next, Aamir asks about the Flying Sikh, and Ranbir promptly replies, Milkha Singh.

In the flow of such questions, he then asks him Tera naam? To which Kapoor responds - Ranbir Singh.



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the ad is part of the Dream11 campaign. The first ad in the series also featured Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and actors like Arbaaz Khan.

A major plot of the previous campaign also revolves around the infamous confusion between the names of Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh- another Bollywood superstar.

Dream11 is an Indian fantasy sports platform that allows users to play daily fantasy sports contests, primarily in cricket.

The brand’s marketing strategy often revolves around big-budget multi starrer campaigns which are played near and during the IPL. For example, in 2023 the brand onboarded the cast of the 2009 Bollywood movie 3 idiots along with cricket stars such as Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar.