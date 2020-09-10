Aamor Inox appoints Bruce Clay India to handle their SEO mandate

“The business-to-business buyers are now spending a lot of time online for the identification of new suppliers, researching on the products, sending a request for proposal (RFP) and networking. When I started my career, I used to have hard copies of directories for reaching out to customers in various industries. Due to better adoption of the internet, B2B networking websites and new communication platforms like WhatsApp, the stainless steel industry has witnessed a paradigm shift as far as marketing is concerned. With the advent of technology and various innovative video platforms, one doesn’t need to organise a physical plant’s site visit anymore. Most of our sales team are using virtual and video meetings for the international sales process.” said Mr. Anand Gupta, Managing Director of Aamor Inox.