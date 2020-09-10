Aamor Inox appoints Bruce Clay India to handle their SEO mandate

The global SEO agency will be providing Search Engine Optimization services to Aamor Inox from their Delhi-NCR office and help them to scale their business internationally.
Bruce Clay India is delighted to announce its appointment as the SEO agency for New Delhi headquartered Aamor Inox Limited. The India-based speciality stainless steel manufacturing organization was incorporated on December 15, 2004 and is an unlisted public company. They are into the business of manufacturing & marketing of semi-finished and finished speciality long stainless steel products for various industries. They also export to over 60 countries around the world. Aamor Inox manufactures 14+ product categories & supplies over 150 steel grades to their clients. They have a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located at Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, India.
“The business-to-business buyers are now spending a lot of time online for the identification of new suppliers, researching on the products, sending a request for proposal (RFP) and networking. When I started my career, I used to have hard copies of directories for reaching out to customers in various industries. Due to better adoption of the internet, B2B networking websites and new communication platforms like WhatsApp, the stainless steel industry has witnessed a paradigm shift as far as marketing is concerned. With the advent of technology and various innovative video platforms, one doesn’t need to organise a physical plant’s site visit anymore. Most of our sales team are using virtual and video meetings for the international sales process.” said Mr. Anand Gupta, Managing Director of Aamor Inox.
“We were looking for a global agency who has strong domain expertise and can help us in scaling up our operations with robust SEO strategy. We did our online research during the Covid-19 period and read a few blog posts on www.BruceClay.com . We were impressed with their domain expertise and decided to appoint Bruce Clay India to help us with our digital growth.” he further added.
Commenting on the appointment, Ajay Chhabra, country head, Bruce Clay India, said “We are excited to work with the dynamic team of Aamor Inox Limited and take this already established multinational brand to the next level in term of SEO visibility. We have worked and delivered value for similar industries and brands in the past and will help in re-establishing the importance of digital marketing for the global marketing of stainless steel. This will also help Aamor Inox in differentiating themselves from the competition and take a big leap as there are many bricks and mortar industries who aren’t fully aware of the importance of Search Engine Optimization.”