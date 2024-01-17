Aarize Group onboards Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador

This move blends Aarize's innovation with Tiger's dynamism to drive the brand to new heights.
Aarize Group, a real estate developer, has introduced the popular and versatile Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as official brand ambassador.
With many blockbuster hits like War, Student of the Year 2, Heropanti, Baaghi, Tiger Shroff's impeccable energy and acting prowess mirrors the crafted ethos of Aarize Group, making him the perfect envoy to embody the brand's values. Aarize Group believes that Shroff's charisma and authenticity will strike a chord with the audience, fostering trust and a deeper connection with the brand. Also, his determination and vitality to consistently enhance and excel resonate seamlessly with the ethos of the Aarize brand.
In his ambassadorial role, Shroff becomes the face of Aarize Group's commitment to crafting realty and representing a discerning lifestyle. His influence will extend across diverse media platforms, events, and collaborations, reinforcing Aarize Group's market presence.
"We are thrilled to welcome Tiger Shroff to the Aarize family. His passion, energy, authenticity, and wide-reaching influence align perfectly with our brand values of Aarize which firmly believes in crafting ultra luxury realty in every segment. We believe that his involvement will further strengthen our connection with our audience and drive the continued success of Aarize Group," said Aman Sharma, founder and managing director, Aarize Group.
Tiger Shroff expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "I am honoured to be part of the Aarize Group family. Their commitment to the delivery in the real estate sector aligns seamlessly with my values, and I am eager to contribute to the brand's growth and success."
The partnership with Tiger Shroff marks a significant chapter in Aarize Group's journey, setting the stage for exciting developments and shared successes.