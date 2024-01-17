Aarize Group onboards Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador

With many blockbuster hits like War, Student of the Year 2, Heropanti, Baaghi, Tiger Shroff's impeccable energy and acting prowess mirrors the crafted ethos of Aarize Group, making him the perfect envoy to embody the brand's values. Aarize Group believes that Shroff's charisma and authenticity will strike a chord with the audience, fostering trust and a deeper connection with the brand. Also, his determination and vitality to consistently enhance and excel resonate seamlessly with the ethos of the Aarize brand.