Aashirvaad brings Chhath Puja rituals online with new campaign

Aashirvaad Shudh Chakki Atta has introduced ‘Ghar Jaisa Chhath’, a digital initiative designed to let devotees experience Chhath Puja rituals virtually. The campaign blends cultural nostalgia with digital storytelling, enabling participation in the festival from home.

The brand’s Aashirvaad Chhath Experience microsite offers an interactive walkthrough of the rituals — from preparing Thekua to arranging the Soop and offering prayers to Chhathi Maiya and the Sun. The platform also features traditional Chhath geet and ambient river ghat sounds to recreate the festive atmosphere.

Users can capture and share Chhath-themed selfies, spreading festive joy virtually. To extend engagement, the brand has also launched the #GharJaisaChhath Contest (October 25–31, 2025), where participants completing the microsite experience can share their selfies for a chance to win prizes.

Anuj Rustagi, BU chief executive – Staples, Foods Division, ITC, said: “Through our festive campaigns, we strive to connect with consumers authentically and meaningfully. Our campaign celebrates the festival in a contemporary format, helping families cherish age-old rituals while staying rooted in their values. Every element—from the ambient audio of river ghats to the narration of Chhath geet—has been designed to evoke the emotion and reverence of being at the ghat itself. Through this digital journey, we hope to transform distance into closeness and celebration into a shared emotion.”

Aashirvaad has also launched a Limited Edition Chhath Pack featuring Madhubani art curated by Padma Shri Dulari Devi. Each pack includes a QR code linking directly to the digital platform, allowing consumers across India to access the experience easily and celebrate Chhath in a modern yet traditional way.