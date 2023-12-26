Aashirvaad launches ‘Likh ke Le Lo’ campaign to set quality standards for Atta

Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly has partnered with the brand to assess the ‘Quality Certificate’ for the category.
Aashirvaad Atta has unveiled its new campaign Likh ke Le Lo which is aimed to empower consumers with detailed insights into quality parameters of atta. The campaign is expected to help consumers make informed choices.
For a food category like atta, where a significant proportion of households are still using the unbranded formats, Aashirvaad has come out with an initiative to instil confidence in the minds of the consumers and allay any fears they might be harbouring, right from concerns related to the quality of the wheat being used, how clean it is, how it is ground to whether it has any maida added.
Aashirvaad brings personalised ‘Quality Certificate’ to foster transparency and trust. Each pack of Aashirvaad Shudh Chakki atta comes with a QR code that will allow consumers to get information pertaining to their own atta pack, reinforcing the brands’ pledge to unmatched quality.
Speaking on the campaign, Anuj Kumar Rustagi, COO, staples and adjacencies, ITC Foods, said, "Aashirvaad's legacy of quality and purity takes a giant leap with the Likh ke Le Lo campaign. This symbolises our unwavering commitment to delivering whole wheat atta of the highest standards. This certificate not only assures consumers of our quality standards at every step, but also empowers them with information to evaluate their current choices. We believe this initiative will redefine consumer expectations, setting a new industry benchmark."
To amplify the campaign, Aashirvaad has roped in the popular TV star Rupali Ganguli and curated a TVC campaign. She is seen checking the ‘Quality Certificate’ feature of Aashirvaad Atta using a QR code.
Speaking on the association with Aashirvaad, Rupali Ganguly added, “Like millions of households in India, Aashirvaad has been part of our home for years. I admire the brand’s commitment to provide the best quality products and encourage consumers to eat better. The Likh Ke Le Lo campaign, is yet another innovative approach by Aashirvaad to ensure that consumers make better choices for themselves and their families. I am extremely happy to associate with Aashirvaad in their journey to educate and empower consumers”.