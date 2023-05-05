ABBY One Show 2023 announces Jury Chairs

Russell Barrett, Mandie van der Merwe, Pallavi Chakravarti, and Rajdeepak Das have been appointed by the board.
Russell Barrett, chief creative officer of TBWA, Mandie van der Merwe, chief creative officer of Dentsu based in Sydney, Australia, Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder and CCO of Fundamental and Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer of Leo Burnett, South Asia & Chairman, Creative Council, Publicis Groupe, South Asia join as Jury Chair of Static Print category, Jury Chair of Direct category, Jury Chair of Diversity, Inclusion and Equality category, and Jury Chair of Film (Below 1 min) respectively, at The ABBY One Show Awards 2023.
Russell joined TBWA after almost 13 years at BBH where he was the CCO and CEO. Russell kicked off his advertising career in 1996 after a very brief yet illuminating stint as a journalist.
Over his 27-year career, he has worked on some of the most iconic brands in the world and launched several of them in the Indian market. Google Chrome, UNIQLO, Red Bull, Uber, Tinder, Johnnie Walker, Vaseline, Mahindra Racing, TVS, JSW Paints, Philips, and Tic Tac are a few of the brands that Russell has created some famous work.
Russell says “The Abby One Show, is a show that holds a special place in most of our hearts. It has been the definitive Indian award show for decades. I recall, if you won big at the Abby’s you were sure to win globally. It was also the only show that recognized ideas that were rooted in Indian culture and references. Today, the Abby’s have transformed itself to match the changing advertising landscape ensuring that it stays relevant and includes creative tech, platform thinking, and digital creativity. I’m really excited to be a part of the jury again.”
Mandie is the Chief Creative Officer of Dentsu based in Sydney, Australia. Over the last 18 years, she has worked on 3 continents and been recognized over 200 times at local and international award shows, including Clios, Cannes, D&AD, One Show, and more.
Prior to Dentsu, Mandie was the Executive Creative Director of M&C Saatchi Australia. After graduating from art school, Mandie, much to the chagrin of her purist art friends, sold her soul to advertising. But, over time, she’s bought it back. The payment has been made, painstakingly, with an ideal that we can change business and social problems with great ideas and the care to execute them beautifully. It is this belief that has guided her work on Tourism Australia, Fox Sports, Nando’s, Tourism New Zealand, MINI, and Go Gentle Australia.
Mandie’s work on Go Gentle Australia was recently nominated as one of the Australian Campaigns of the Decade. Beyond the world of advertising, Mandie is an enthusiastic ceramicist and hopes, one day, to own a kiln and have the time to use it.
Pallavi ventured into the brave new world of Indies in March 2023. In the business for nearly two decades now, across Saatchi, Grey, JWT, Taproot Dentsu, and DDB Mudra, her client roster over these years includes Meta, Facebook, Airtel, Instagram, McDonald’s, Pepsi, Uber, J&J, Unilever, P&G and local giants like Times of India, Marico, ITC and Star Sports.
Pallavi says “I believe the Abby partnership with The One Show has added more credence to what was already one of the most coveted award shows in India.”
“Creativity has the power to change Human behaviour” and that is the philosophy Raj lives by every day. He is redefining the industry by using creativity with design and technology to find human solutions for the biggest brands, because what’s good for people is good for brands. His body of work reflects his vision for creativity.