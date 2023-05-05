ABBY One Show 2023 announces Jury Chairs

Russell Barrett, Chief Creative Officer of TBWA has been appointed on the Jury of Abby One Show Awards 2023 to chair the Static Print category.

Russell joined TBWA after almost 13 years at BBH where he was the CCO and CEO. Russell kicked off his advertising career in 1996 after a very brief yet illuminating stint as a journalist.

Over his 27-year career, he has worked on some of the most iconic brands in the world and launched several of them in the Indian market. Google Chrome, UNIQLO, Red Bull, Uber, Tinder, Johnnie Walker, Vaseline, Mahindra Racing, TVS, JSW Paints, Philips, and Tic Tac are a few of the brands that Russell has created some famous work.

Russell says “The Abby One Show, is a show that holds a special place in most of our hearts. It has been the definitive Indian award show for decades. I recall, if you won big at the Abby’s you were sure to win globally. It was also the only show that recognized ideas that were rooted in Indian culture and references. Today, the Abby’s have transformed itself to match the changing advertising landscape ensuring that it stays relevant and includes creative tech, platform thinking, and digital creativity. I’m really excited to be a part of the jury again.”