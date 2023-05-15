ABBY One Show Awards 2023 sees increased participation in its second year

Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council, says that these participating numbers are even more impressive when you consider the fact that last year the entries were for three years, as the Awards could not be conducted for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is, 3221 entries were for three years, as compared to 3301 entries for just this year. In fact, some of the agencies like McCann Worldgroup, MullenLowe Lintas Group and Wunderman Thompson, which had refrained from participating in the awards, have returned after many years.