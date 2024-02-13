ABBY One Show unveils Awards Governing Council for 2024

Ajay Kakar, chairperson, Awards Governing Council, ABBY One Show Awards 2024 added, “The ABBY One Show Awards continue to bring the spotlight on great ideas that manifest into great work. I am humbled by the opportunity to Chair the Awards Governing Council, that comprises stalwarts of our industry. An award, I believe, is as good as the Jury that judges it. So, the AGC is committed to have a stellar line-up of Jury Chairs and Jury members, who have earned their spurs at a global and local level. They will help identify and recognise the best of best that the industry has created, this year. The ABBY One Show Awards 2024 will continue to encourage, empower and accredit work to find its rightful place at a domestic level, and as a stepping stone to the global stage.”