ABBYs 2022 tie-Up With The One Show, The ABBY Awards

Menno Kluin is the chief creative officer of Dentsu US with a string of big awards to his credit. Menno won the coveted Creative Person of the Year 2021 by US Campaign.com for his exceptional track record of creative success. His accolades include winning the “Most awarded Art Director Worldwide”, Agency of the Year at Cannes, Grand Prix and One Show’s Best in Discipline for Digital Craft and Social Media. Clio Agency of the Year, ACD NY Agency of the Year and Young Guns Agency of the Year. Menno leads the creative output of 3 Dentsu agencies 360i, dentsuMB and Isobar.