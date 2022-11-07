Abdos awards complete brand, strategic & creative mandate to CREATIVE INC. post a multi-layered pitch

Commenting on the engagement, Shrey Agrawal, director, Abdos Life Sciences added, “Abdos Life Sciences is a well-entrenched name in the industry and pretty recently after completing our successful 10-year stint, we believe that it is the right time to gauge customer expectations and need gaps. This will allow us to internalise to externalise on the brand and its value proposition. We are very excited to partner with CREATIVE INC. as they bring valuable insights into the industry. They are with us in our objective of becoming the first choice of our customers with our holistic product range, reliable service levels, industry-led innovations, and sustainable endeavours.”