AbhiBus launches ‘Wrong Da’ campaign with Silambarasan TR

The campaign aims to reshape the bus travel narrative with the features offered by AbhiBus.
AbhiBus, a bus booking app, is turning heads with its latest campaign, ‘Wrong Da’. This campaign ventures into the realm of unconventional choices, echoing the surprising scenarios often encountered in the world of bus ticket booking. The ad features South Indian actor, Silambarasan TR, commonly known as Simbu.
The campaign showcases the app's features, putting spotlight on instant booking, refunds and 24x7 customer service. Simbu molds the 'right' symbol with his fingers, leaving a resounding mark that echoes convenience, reliability, and affordability about the service.
Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, said, "Our 'Wrong Da' campaign is an ode to the unmistakable errors people make while booking bus tickets and guides them toward a superior, more convenient approach. This concept and video were born from the extensive research our team conducted, revealing that a staggering 85% of Indians still opt to book their tickets offline - enduring long queues or overpaying travel agents. Our mission is to enlighten travelers about the superior way to book their tickets, and that's effortlessly achieved by booking online through AbhiBus."
Simbu is equally thrilled about the campaign, stating, "I am proud to represent AbhiBus and be a part of the 'Wrong Da' campaign. AbhiBus's user-centric approach and innovative technology are transforming the way people travel. With this campaign, we aim to connect with our audience and redefine their bus travel experiences”.