Abhishek Bachchan flaunts dhoti with pride in Ramraj Cotton’s new spot

Ramraj Cotton, a traditional ethnic wear brand, has launched its new 360° campaign, featuring Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and players from the Chennaiyin FC football team. This campaign is set to roll out across print media, digital platforms, and General Entertainment Channels (GECs) in multiple regional languages.

Commenting on the campaign, K.R. Nagarajan, founder and chairman of Ramraj Cotton said, “At Ramraj, our mission has always been to celebrate and promote traditional Indian attire. The dhoti, a symbol of heritage, has been at the heart of our brand since its inception. We take pride in reintroducing this attire to the younger generation, transforming it into a statement of elegance and style while staying rooted in tradition. From humble beginnings, it has been our constant endeavour to revive and uplift our cultural roots, and we see this campaign as a way to merge tradition with modernity.”

He further added, “Dhoti is not merely South Indian attire; it is a reflection of India’s diverse culture. Through Ramraj Cotton in collaboration with Mr. Abhishek Bachchan and the Chennaiyan FC football team, we aim to showcase how this timeless garment can connect people across regions and generations, celebrating our unity in diversity.”

Commenting on the TVC, B R Arun Eashwar managing director said, “At Ramraj Cotton, we celebrate the dhoti with over 4,000 unique varieties, reflecting India's diverse styles and traditions.This campaign is our way of reintroducing the dhoti to the younger generation, inspiring them to embrace this iconic attire with pride. By showcasing its versatility and timeless appeal, we hope to make the dhoti a preferred choice for both traditional occasions and modern fashion.”

The ad film is a blend of storytelling and cultural pride. In the TVC, Abhishek Bachchan is seen arriving at his friend’s house for a party, dressed in a Ramraj Cotton dhoti and shirt. The guests playfully comment on his South Indian attire, tying it to his ownership of the Chennaiyin FC football team. In a witty yet heartfelt response, Abhishek Bachchan explains that tradition transcends regions or attire, it is a unifying thread woven into India’s cultural diversity.

He emphasises how even in the Chennaiyin FC team, players hail from different cities, showcasing that the dhoti isn’t exclusive to South India but a reflection of the country’s collective heritage, with each state adding its unique flair to this timeless garment.

The 360° campaign, titled Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates the Timeless Elegance and Culture with Ramraj Cotton, released today targeting audiences through print, digital media, and TVC platforms across multiple languages, ensuring it resonates with audiences nationwide.