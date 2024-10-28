Abhishek Banerjee joins IIFL Home Finance for new festive campaign

IIFL Home Finance, an affordable housing finance company, has launched 'Bharose Ki Keemat' campaign this festive season. The Company has partnered with a talented actor Abhishek Banerjee as the face of the campaign. First video of the campaign set in a Diwali mela, establishes the concept of trust in personal and financial relationships, combining humour and relatability, along with the festive spirit in India.



At the heart of the campaign is a captivating film that follows Banerjee’s character as he navigates through different stalls at the fair, each symbolising various aspects of trust in daily life. His interactions with family, friends, and neighbours lead to the balance in his 'Bharosa Meter' fluctuating over screen, representing the irony of trusting someone blindly in relationships. The 'Bharosa Meter' visually reflects the ups and downs of trust, making an abstract concept more tangible and relatable.



The film highlights the interplay between personal and financial trust, emphasising that trust is a currency we exchange in everyday life, whether in relationships or financial decisions.

Advertisment

Madhvi Gupta, head – marketing, ESG, and CSR, IIFL Home Finance, on the launch of the new campaign says - "Through the new campaign, we've crafted a relatable story that emphasises over the value of trust in everyone's lives and especially our targeted customers. Abhishek Banerjee’s performance brings humour with a hint of sincerity, making the concept of trust both tangible and memorable. The campaign reinforces our commitment to being not just a financial institution, but a trusted partner in our customers' journeys towards financial security and homeownership within the EWS and LIG segment."



Developed in collaboration with Schbang, the campaign takes a unique approach to depict trust in financial services. Baani Singh, senior group creative manager, Schbang collaborated on the campaign, adds "For season 2 of building a Universe of Bharosa for brand IIFL Home Finance, we aimed to highlight the value of placing your trust in the right hands, to tackle the category challenge of mistrust. Through a simple yet effective device of ‘Bharosa Meter’, we wanted to show the loss that follows when trust is spent carelessly, helping us use consumer behaviour as a cautionary tale."