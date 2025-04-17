Abhishek Banerjee leads Bangur Magna Cement’s latest campaign

Red Comet Films (RCF), a production house based in Delhi, has unveiled a new campaign for Bangur Magna Cement. The ad, directed by Vikalp Chabbra and produced by Ankit Ahuja, was conceptualised by creative agency Ginger Monkey, led by Abhishek Asthana. It highlights the message that real strength doesn’t need to be loud.

Featuring actors Abhishek Banerjee in the Hindi version and Suhas in the Telugu adaptation, the ad opens with a challenge. Two teams are tasked with building the most solid house they can. Both race against time, use different materials, and present what appear to be sturdy constructions. But when it comes to the ultimate test, a hammer blow, only one house remains standing: the one built with Bangur Magna Cement.

Speaking about this, Ankit Ahuja, founder and producer at Red Comet Films, said, “There is something powerful about letting the product speak for itself. Our goal was to make you feel the difference, not just hear about it. That is what this film does. And having actors like Abhishek and Suhas bring it to life across languages just made it hit harder.”

Adding further, Sushrut Pant, Marketing Head, Shree Cement, said, “Our brand Bangur Cement strives to solve the problems of our key consumer segment, the independent home builders. The homes they build would only be as good as the concrete they use and with our premium products, Bangur Magna and Bangur Roofon Plus, we promise them solid concrete solutions for solid homes. We have identified a unique insight that consumers worry about the quality of unbranded items used for concrete like sand, aggregates, and water. We solve for this concern by reassuring consumers through our advertisements that with Magna and Roofon Plus cement they do not need to worry about the quality of concrete.”

Abhishek Asthana, founder of Ginger Monkey, said, “The best kind of storytelling is when the message lands without saying much. This film is built on that belief, where a simple test becomes a metaphor for trust, and strength becomes something you feel. The challenge was to keep it rooted, relatable, and rewarding and the result is a story that sticks.”

Adding further, Vikalp Chabbra, film director, The Notion Pictures, said, “We wanted to create an ad that feels real and stays with you, not just another product demonstration. We focused on visual tension and contrast, building up to a payoff that is both satisfying and rooted in truth.”