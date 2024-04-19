ABP News launches the 'Jeetna Aapka Zaroori Hai' campaign to empower voters ahead of the elections

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The goal is to empower the nation's growing electorate to make their vote, choice, and voice count ahead of the 2024 general elections.
As India's democratic exercise unfolds with the voting process for the 18th Lok Sabha Elections currently in progress, ABP News has launched a campaign 'Jeetna Aapka Zaroori Hai' aimed at reinforcing the significance of the nation's voters in shaping the course of democracy - the power of the people.
ABP News’ 'Jeetna Aapka Zaroori Hai' (It is essential for you to win), the campaign serves as an appeal, urging all citizens to exercise their constitutional right and ensure their voice and choice resonate in this pivotal election. At its core, the campaign emphasises that the true triumph in an election lies not with any political party, but with the voters themselves, who wield the power to chart the nation’s future.
Reflecting the essence of the ‘Jeetna Aapka Zaroori Hai' campaign, Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, stated: “Democracy thrives on the power of the people, by the people and for the people. Elections serve as a grand celebration of this fundamental principle, where each vote holds the potential to shape India's destiny. Through our 'Jeetna Aapka Zaroori Hai' initiative, ABP News is steadfastly committed to reminding every Indian that their vote, their choice, constitutes the true victory to be achieved in this election above all else. We are rallying the nation to exercise their invaluable franchise and amplify their voices through the ballot.”
The stirring campaign's multimedia outreach encompasses a diverse array of TV and digital films depicting various aspects of the Indian electorate – showcasing individuals from diverse backgrounds and enthusiastic first-time voters alike.
As the nation's broadcaster with the pledge of 'Aapko Rakhe Aage' (Keeping You Ahead), ABP News has curated a programming line-up covering ‘Kaun Banega Pradhanmantri 2024’ and ‘Lok Sabha Elections 2024’ featuring over shows to ensure that every Indian is equipped with the necessary information to make an informed choice. From dynamic poll analytics and fact-checking to expert insights and ground reports from every corner of the country, ABP News' elections coverage is empowering India to engage in the electoral process.
Join the national movement and ensure your choice counts. #JeetnaAapkaZarooriHai with #ElectionON on ABP News.