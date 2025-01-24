Absolut unveils #UNLABEL campaign highlighting stories of breaking biases

Absolut has launched its latest campaign, UNLABEL, BORN COLOURLESS, continuing its effort to promote inclusivity and challenge biases. Building on the 2018 ‘Born Colourless’ campaign, #UNLABEL encourages individuals to move beyond stereotypes and judgments, fostering an open-minded and accepting world.

Absolut has partnered with White Label to create four campaign films encouraging people to look beyond labels.

The campaign features personal stories of being misjudged based on name, age, gender, profession, or background. Ankush Bahuguna discusses breaking stereotypes around men and makeup, Sunny Leone challenges the "item girl" label by highlighting her roles as an entrepreneur and mother, Navtej Singh Johar redefines masculinity, and Deepa Malik shows that physical limitations do not define potential. #UNLABEL promotes the idea that everyone is #BornColourless, free from labels or biases.

Commenting on the association, Pulkith Modi, general manager- marketing, international brands at Pernod Ricard India, said, “We live in a world where people are often defined by labels based on race, gender, and societal expectations. At Absolut, we believe in a world where everyone is free to express their true selves, unburdened by these constraints. The #UNLABEL #BORN COLOURLESS campaign calls for a shift towards inclusivity, it is a call to action, encouraging people to look beyond assumptions and stereotypes, and to celebrate individuality and authenticity. We are thrilled to partner with such inspiring voices to bring this message to life.”

Rohit Tugnait, CEO, White Label, (a unit of White), added, “There's a reason we're called White Label - it's because we believe that sticker value is just not as important as the value of the content we create. The brief from Absolut resonated with this belief system. The #UNLABEL films inspire people to think beyond preconceived notions, to think beyond the sticker value of labels applied to different types of people - we love this! It's why making these films was not just incredibly fun, it was something we, as a team, could also cherish.”