Absolute Barbecues awards its digital mandate to Schbang

The agency’s Bangalore office will handle this digital mandate.
Absolute Barbecues, a Hyderabad-based barbeque buffet restaurant chain, has awarded its digital mandate to Schbang, a creative and technology transformation company.
“Schbang, by coming on board will reinforce our image among the connoisseurs of Absolute Barbecues delectable delights in every nook and corner of the country and abroad, besides winning us new patrons in unchartered regions,” says Reetesh Gade, Chief Marketing Officer, Absolute Barbecues, in a release.
“As we envisage a rapid expansion of Absolute Barbecues network in the near future, this digital push will provide the necessary impetus. This initiative will enable Absolute Barbecues to quickly transform into a pan India brand during the critical brand transition phase ahead,” he adds.
Akshay Gurnani, Co-founder, Schbang, was quoted as, "We are extremely delighted to partner with Absolute Barbecues in this phase of hyper-growth. The vision laid out by their leadership team is an ambitious one and by harnessing the power of creative and technology, we hope to drive a strong creative positioning and business growth in the years to come."