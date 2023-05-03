Abu Dhabi appoints Ranveer Singh as destination brand ambassador for Indian market

Ranveer Singh commented, “I am delighted to be the destination ambassador for Abu Dhabi. This is the most fun I've had behind the camera! I've been visiting the emirate for years, and it feels like a second home to me. Now, I have the opportunity to share what makes it so special with the world. Every time I visit, there is something new to discover, and I always leave with countless memories and a strong desire to return. With so much to see and do, and just a short three-hour flight from Mumbai, Abu Dhabi is a must-visit holiday destination for everyone to experience."