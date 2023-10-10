ACC launches ‘Bharosa Atoot’ campaign promoting unwavering trust

The narrative takes a turn as it shows an army man returning to his family. As his daughter rushes to envelop him in a hug, the scene encapsulates the pure, unadulterated bond between a father and daughter. A mother looks on, her eyes reflecting a mix of pride and emotion, her smile capturing the essence of family and the ties that bind. Navigating through the hill road on a serene drive, the narrative captures a mother's gentle guidance steering her family home, while a reassuring touch from the father underlines their shared journey. Adding another dimension to the tale, the vast expanse of a concrete bridge and dam emerges. The movie ends culminating with the entire family coming together and leaving the message - ‘Ghar bhi bharose se banta hae’.