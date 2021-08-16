Ace Turtle appoints Leo Burnett Orchard as creative partners for ‘Lee’

Speaking about the win Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & chief strategy officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett “Lee is a brand with a strong heritage. Denim brands have always been looked upon as a reflection of the culture and sentiment of the current times. This partnership gives us an opportunity to strengthen the brand through relevant cultural interventions which not only resonate with the youth but helps the brand achieve its business goals. We look forward to using our data-backed, creative approach to create a platform which will be relevant to the youth and help the brand build a strong connect with its audiences.”