Ace2Three Rummy onboards Tilt Brand Solutions

Ace2Three Rummy, India’s pioneering Online Rummy platform, has got on board Tilt Brand Solutions as its Brand & Communications consultants.
Deepak Gullapalli founder & MD, Ace2Three Rummy said , “We are delighted to begin what is a potentially game-changing phase for brand Ace2three with Tilt as our partners. They have an excellent balance of talent, experience and pedigree that I am sure will help us in our mission to elevate Ace2three’s appeal even further.”
Adds Joseph George,founder chairman & MD, Tilt Brand Solutions “It is always special to get the opportunity to partner with category pioneers. We are really excited to work with Ace2Three Rummy and not just grow the brand even further, but also the online rummy category in the process. Deepak and his team are a commited and passionate lot and this journey promises to be truly exciting”
The task is to elevate the Ace2Three Rummy brand to the next level of growth. The first step is a pan-India marketing campaign to drive preference for Ace2Three Rummy as India’s #1 online rummy platform.