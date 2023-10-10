Acer India names Sunil Chhetri as Brand Ambassador

Sooraj Balakrishnan, head of marketing, Acer India, said, “Sunil Chhetri is not just a football icon; he symbolizes determination and leadership, qualities that perfectly align with Acer's principles. We take great pride in having him as our brand ambassador, and we believe that his influence will help us connect with India's youth, showcasing the reliability and innovation that Acer embodies. Together, we eagerly anticipate inspiring and nurturing the aspirations of India's younger generation.”