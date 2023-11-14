ACKO appoints R Madhavan as its ‘Voice of the Customer’

Madhavan will work with ACKO to create meaningful content that will demystify the nuances of insurance and empower consumers to make informed decisions.
ACKO has introduced its latest collaborator and ambassador, R Madhavan. Madhavan will become the 'Voice of Customer' for the company.
The collaboration seeks to establish him as a reliable advocate for insurance customers, with the primary objective of dismantling the complexities and jargon that often cloud the understanding of financial products. His unique ability to connect with audiences will serve as a bridge between the company and the consumers, driving an uplift in customer education and informed decision-making.
He will simplify the often-bewildering terms and conditions for motor, health and life insurance, ensuring complete peace of mind for customers.
The partnership signifies a shift in the way consumers have been perceiving and navigating insurance, a sector that has been operating at a trust deficit in India. ACKO wants to ensure that its customers can rely on the brand for a transparent and dependable insurance experience.
Speaking about the partnership, R Madhavan said, "I'm genuinely thrilled to join forces with ACKO, a brand that shares my commitment to making a positive impact. Together, we're on a journey to equip you with the knowledge and assurance you need to navigate the complex world of insurance.”
Varun Dua, founder, ACKO, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Our partnership with Madhavan is about transforming insurance into a realm where trust is paramount. His authenticity and integrity make him the perfect advocate for insurance awareness. He's not only the 'Voice of the Customer' but also our moral compass. We're on a mission to make insurance more transparent and reliable for you, so you can make decisions with complete confidence."