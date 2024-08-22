ACKO honours Chennai with launch of 'Chennai Kaaran' song featuring Arivu and Sanjay Subrahmanyan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As Chennai gears up to celebrate the 385th Madras Day, ACKO, a D2C insurer, brings out an exciting new music video anthem - 'Chennai Kaaran' (Proud Chennaite), that pays homage to the changing face of the city. Headlined by two icons of the city’s musical scene - Arivu and Sanjay Subrahmanyan, the anthem serves as a heartfelt tribute, highlighting the deep spirit and pride of being a true Chennaikaaran.
The Tamil rap sensation Arivu, with his flawless flow of verses and spirit of activism, joins hands for the first time with the carnatic genius of Sanjay Subrahmanyan for the anthem. Together, they paint a vivid picture of Chennai that beautifully blends the city's modern swag with its deep-rooted traditions.
Chennai's dynamic spirit reflects ACKO's commitment to transforming the insurance industry. The city combines progress with tradition, and ACKO aims to innovate while maintaining a focus on customer needs. ACKO highlights this connection through music.
Commenting on the Chennai anthem launch, Ashish Mishra, chief marketing officer of ACKO, said, “Chennai has always been a key market for ACKO and the overwhelming support we've received from our ~5,00,000 customers reflects the strong bond we've built with the city.. The positivity we were able to generate through our actions, especially during challenging times like last year's Cyclone Michaung, where our swift response and efficient claim process were highly appreciated, have held us in good stead. With 'Chennai kaaran,' we're celebrating Chennai’s unique spirit using a language that is universal - Music, but talent that is rooted to the city. From the artists to the technical team behind this anthem, everyone is from Chennai.”
Speaking about the association with ACKO on the Chennai music video, Arivu said, “It was a sheer pleasure to collaborate with a brand like ACKO that understands the city and takes pride in celebrating the joys of its people. The creative freedom the brand extended on this project was truly commendable. I am happy to be able to work with Sanjay Sir and give back to my city through our music.”
Speaking about the song, Sanjay Subrahmanyan said “this song was an experiment for me that turned out just right. I truly enjoyed working on it and collaborating with Arivu. ACKO was instrumental in bringing us together and giving us the space to put forth this unique anthem. That its release coincides with Madras Day makes it even more memorable.”
The video is now available and will be promoted across various platforms, including radio, social media, Spotify, and Apple Music.