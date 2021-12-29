ACKO Insurance surprises Bengaluru citizens with better roads

The digital insurance platform’s latest campaign brings festive cheer by patching potholes in collaboration with NGO PotHoleRaja.
While Bengaluru, Karnataka’s capital, is a beautiful city, but the state of its roads has made commuting an obstacle and a safety hazard for its citizens. To help make the roads safer and ensure a smooth ride for the commuters, leading digital insurance platform ACKO Insurance has launched an initiative to fill 150 potholes near Royal Meenakshi Mall in Bannerghatta.
The marketing campaign is based on the work done on-ground in collaboration with the NGO PotHoleRaja.
The campaign film opens with the headlights of ACKO's 'magical ride' driving through the city. As the onlookers watch, the doors open and a troop of Santa Clauses emerges. The Santas get to work, with a Christmas melody as a backdrop. The following morning, residents express their joy and gratitude upon waking up to the gift of a patched-up road.
The film concludes with ACKO reiterating its commitment to road safety and how eliminating potholes is essential to securing the safety of vehicles. The film is being amplified through digital channels and across social media.
The video campaign, titled 'The Gifted Road', is created, developed and executed by Leo Burnett Orchard, and conceptualised by Bigfoot Productions.
Ashish Mishra, EVP marketing, ACKO, said, “... The campaign was born out of our desire to play a part in eliminating this menace and making road travel safer. We made this vision a reality by collaborating with PotHoleRaja to give the city's residents an ideal Christmas gift. The campaign is also especially close to our hearts since it is part of ACKO's bigger mission to promote and prioritise road safety for all.”
During Durga Puja, ACKO had created 'moving pandals' in Kolkata and the 'Dashboard Cha Raja' campaign during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai.
Prathap B., founder and CEO, PotHoleRaja, said, “At PotHoleRaja, our focus is to have accident-free roads and save lives by fixing potholes. Our agenda is to drive awareness and find effective means to fix these potholes.”
“So, when we were approached for this campaign, we felt this would be the best thing we could do during Christmas for the people of Bengaluru. We are always on the lookout for companies and partnerships that understand our vision of pothole free roads, so we thank ACKO for supporting our cause.”
Pravin Sutar, creative head India, Leo Burnett Orchard, added, “Christmas is all about childlike innocence and smiles. And that's exactly what we wanted to spread for the residents of Bengaluru. We hope that we've raised the bar for Christmas advertising in India, with this piece.”
Credits:
Agency: Leo Burnett Orchard
Creative: Pravin Sutar, Sanjeev Tripathi, Sandeep Iyer, Sanket Taral, Siddhi Kapse, Shreemoyee Choudhury
Production house: Bigfoot Productions
Director: Chinmay Dalvi
Producer: Suraj Bijlani