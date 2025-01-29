ACKO rebrands itself with new logo

In its continuous journey towards innovation, solving for the customers, and building a future where insurance is uncomplicated and accessible, ACKO, the D2C protection platform, takes a step to revamp its brand identity.

Advertisment

The new logo, inspired by the Möbius strip, is a one-sided surface that symbolises infinite trust, inclusivity, and collaboration. Retaining the signature purple colour, the sharpness and boldness in the new logo demonstrates ACKO’s dynamism and innovation. The sleek style reflects a promise to take a step upward from the whacky tone, to fostering creativity and stature.

ACKO, with its ethos of ‘Welcome Change’ is continuously redefining how Indians perceive insurance and rewriting the rules of the sector. With ACKO’s next growth phase on the horizon to become a trusted protection destination, the refreshed identity signifies the company’s maturity and seriousness, reinforcing its commitment to growth, innovation, and customer-first solutions.

“Our refreshed identity reflects who we are today and where we aspire to be tomorrow. It’s bold, fresh, and fearless—just like the disruption we’ve brought to the insurance industry since day one,” said Prateek Malpani, head of brand, ACKO.

“The Möbius strip in our logo symbolizes our unwavering commitment to infinite trust and partnership with our customers. At ACKO, it’s never us versus you; it’s always us with you. This brand identity revamp represents our journey forward as we strive to bring peace of mind to millions of customers in India through protection, preservation, and prosperity.”

This new chapter reinforces ACKO’s step to rebrand itself, reinstating its seriousness in the world of protection.