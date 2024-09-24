Acko seeks creative partner for design-first projects

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company is looking for a creative design partner with a team of art directors, illustrators, animators, and graphic designers for diverse projects.
D2C insurer Acko is looking for a creative partner to handle some of its design first projects. Prateek Malpani, senior director for brand marketing, Acko posted on LinkedIn: "We are a lean team and in the creative partner, we are looking for an extended marketing team who can handle our design requirements."
The projects would range from OOH redesign, physical collaterals for BTL activation, infographics led report design, office branding, newsletter and more.
Interested agencies can DM Prateek on LinkedIn with their credentials deck. If shortlisted, he will reach out to you.