ACKO unveils the 'ACKO Pola Varuma' hyperlocal campaign ft. Tamil actor Yogi Babu and rapper Pal Dabba

The campaign aims to reach a wider audience and spread news about ACKO and its services in Chennai.
After the success of its previous three hyperlocal auto insurance campaigns, ACKO, the tech-first insurer, launches its latest campaign in Chennai ‘ACKO Pola Varuma’ to bring in a local flavour to the audience.
Conceptualised by DDB Mudra South, the films are directed by Tamil director Gautham Vasudev Menon, and feature actors Yogi Babu and Paal Dabba as a father-son duo, who are well known names amongst the masses not only in Chennai but the whole of southern region.
With over 5,00,000 customers across Chennai, ACKO enjoys a position in the market and the campaign strengthens its positioning as a new age insurance solutions provider. The idea of the campaign is to highlight the benefits of buying a motor insurance policy directly from the insurer.
With its humorous take and colloquial tone, the films directly address the classic Chennai skepticism of relying heavily on trusted family and friends before making crucial decisions. Cleverly using the Tamil phrase “Naal aalu kitte ketu pannanum” (meaning “need to consult four others”), ACKO’s films are a hint to the audience to choose their insurance policy wisely and enjoy a hassle-free insurance journey.
Each of the films discusses the benefits ACKO offers to the customers – affordability, hassle-free claim process, roadside assistance, and easy renewal – all within the context of the son’s ‘unconventional’ choice and the father’s initial skepticism.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Ashish Mishra, chief marketing officer of ACKO, stated, “Chennai is an important, and one of the fastest growing markets for ACKO. We have received a lot of love and positive feedback from the people of Chennai for our insurance product and easy claim process. Customers were especially appreciative of our quick response and turnaround time during last year's cyclone Michaung, and this was a true testament of our commitment to the people of Chennai. With this new campaign that’s as hilarious as it is informative, I'm sure that our message will resonate with the larger audience, and I am looking forward to news spreading about ACKO and its services far and wide in Chennai."
Sooraj Pillai, group creative director at DDB Mudra, remarked, “ACKO, as a disruptive force in the motor insurance segment, required a campaign that is equally innovative and engaging. Yogi Babu and Pal dabba resonate with the audience through their relatable 'neighbour next door' persona and exceptional comedic timing. Collaborating with a director of Gautham Menon’s caliber was a true privilege, bringing a touch of magic behind the camera. I am confident the audience will enjoy the campaign as much as I did.”
In addition to the films, the campaign is being deployed across Chennai via multiple channels, including out-of-home renditions in high traffic areas of the city and radio activations to reach consumers.
Credits:
Client: Vipin Nair, Gargi Singh, Lavanya Mohan, Dushyant Kotak, Prakhar Saini, Shirsha Majumdar
Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon
Creative: Sooraj Pillai, Smit Jadhav, Anoop Sivadasan
Business: Menaka Menon, D.S.Navin, Darshan.A.R.
Strategy: Sanjana Chetan
Production House: Happy Unicorn