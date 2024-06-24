ACKO unveils the 'ACKO Pola Varuma' hyperlocal campaign ft. Tamil actor Yogi Babu and rapper Pal Dabba

Commenting on the campaign launch, Ashish Mishra, chief marketing officer of ACKO, stated, “Chennai is an important, and one of the fastest growing markets for ACKO. We have received a lot of love and positive feedback from the people of Chennai for our insurance product and easy claim process. Customers were especially appreciative of our quick response and turnaround time during last year's cyclone Michaung, and this was a true testament of our commitment to the people of Chennai. With this new campaign that’s as hilarious as it is informative, I'm sure that our message will resonate with the larger audience, and I am looking forward to news spreading about ACKO and its services far and wide in Chennai."